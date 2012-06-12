By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 11
SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 Two months after the
bitter disappointment of losing a playoff for the Masters, South
Africa's Louis Oosthuizen is hoping a recent dip in form will
not derail his tilt at a second major title at this week's U.S.
Open.
The 29-year-old has triumphed twice worldwide this season
but has not been at his best in recent weeks, missing three cuts
in his last four PGA Tour starts.
"I'm probably not where I want to be going into the U.S.
Open but I feel like I am really close," Oosthuizen told Reuters
on a sun-drenched afternoon at the Olympic Club on Monday.
"The season has been good, it's just the last month that I
haven't really felt comfortable over the golf ball. I've worked
on a few things and I feel a lot better now."
He launched his 2012 campaign with a successful title
defense at the Africa Open, then rebounded from his Masters
disappointment in April with victory at the Malaysian Open.
"Overall, I am very happy with the season," the South
African world number 16 said. "I've just got to take it on from
here and try to do the same that I did in Houston and Augusta."
Oosthuizen, who won his only major title with a commanding
seven-stroke victory at the 2010 British Open, finished third at
the Houston Open in April, a week before his playoff loss to
American left-hander Bubba Watson at the Masters.
The compact South African, whose swing is widely regarded as
one of the best in the game, thrilled the Masters galleries with
a rare albatross at the par-five second in the final round to
grab a two-shot lead.
However, he was eventually caught by a charging Watson, who
went on to claim his maiden major title with a par at the first
extra hole after conjuring a miraculous shot from pine straw
that hooked 40 yards onto the green.
BITTER-SWEET MASTERS
"I played well at Augusta and I'm not feeling like I threw
it away or anything," Oosthuizen said. "I just got outplayed and
I think that's the way you want to lose a major - if there is a
way.
"You are always disappointed knowing you came that close but
it makes next year at Augusta just a bit sweeter to go back and
try to win it."
This week, Oosthuizen faces a challenging par-70 Lake Course
at Olympic which will host the U.S. Open for a fifth time.
Though the hilly layout has no water hazards, no
out-of-bounds and only one fairway bunker, on the par-four
sixth, its first six holes constitute possibly the toughest
start to any major championship.
"You'd probably rather have those six holes early out rather
than looking up to them at the end of the round but there are a
lot of tough holes there," Oosthuizen, who played all 18 holes
in practice on Monday, said with a grin.
"There's not really any hole where you can stand on the tee
knowing you can birdie it or feeling like you've got a very good
chance you're going to birdie it.
"It's one of those stretches where you've just got to keep
patient and know that everyone is going to make bogeys."
Simply "making pars" was the biggest challenge at Olympic,
he said: "It's just a tough golf course. You need to hit the
fairways off the tees and then the greens are really, really
firm and really fast."
A unique aspect of the Lake Course is the number of dogleg
fairways which slant in an opposite direction, but Oosthuizen
preferred to focus on the upside to this quirk.
"It actually gets you to hit shapes," he said. "I like
seeing shapes off the tee ... where you've got to hit a draw
into a fairway that sits left-to-right."
The 112th U.S. Open starts on Thursday when Oosthuizen will
tee off from the ninth hole in the company of Australian Jason
Day and American Jason Dufner.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)