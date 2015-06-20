UPDATE 1-Golf-Johnson rolls, McIlroy and Spieth stumble at Match Play
* Spieth never led in losing effort to Tanihara (Add later matches, details, quotes)
June 19 Pairings for the third round of the 115th U.S. Open at Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington on Saturday (times are all local, add seven hours for GMT, players U.S. unless noted, a- denotes amateur):
8:03 a.m. - a-Nick Hardy 145
8:14 a.m. - Webb Simpson 145, Colin Montgomerie (Scotland) 145
8:25 a.m. - Sergio Garcia (Spain) 145, Morgan Hoffmann 145
8:36 a.m. - Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 145, John Parry (England) 145
8:47 a.m. - Troy Kelly 145, Andy Pope 145
8:58 a.m. - Jimmy Gunn (Scotland) 145, Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 145
9:09 a.m. - Ian Poulter (England) 145, Jimmy Walker 145
9:20 a.m. - Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 145, George Coetzee (South Africa) 145
9:31 a.m. - D.A. Points 145, Keegan Bradley 144
9:42 a.m. - Brooks Koepka 144, Jim Furyk 144
9:53 a.m. - Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 144, Kevin Chappell 144
10:04 a.m. - Robert Streb 144, John Senden (Australia) 144
10:15 a.m. - Sam Saunders 144, Zach Johnson 144
10:26 a.m. - Billy Horschel 144, Charlie Beljan 144
10:37 a.m. - Ryan Palmer 144, Luke Donald (England) 144
10:48 a.m. - a-Denny McCarthy 144, Brad Elder 144
10:59 a.m. - Brad Fritsch (Canada) 144, Chris Kirk 143
11:10 a.m. - Cameron Tringale 143, Phil Mickelson 143
11:21 a.m. - Pan Cheng-tsung (Taiwan) 143, Mark Silvers 143
11:32 a.m. - Tommy Fleetwood (England) 143, Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 143
11:43 a.m. - Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 143, a-Beau Hossler 143
11:54 a.m. - Marc Warren (Scotland) 142, Kevin Na 142
12:05 p.m. - Marcus Fraser (Australia) 142, Justin Rose (England) 142
12:16 p.m. - Lee Westwood (England) 142, a-Ollie Schniederjans 142
12:27 p.m. - Ernie Els (South Africa) 142, Brandt Snedeker 141
12:38 p.m. - Francesco Molinari (Italy) 141, Adam Scott (Australia) 141
12:49 p.m. - Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 141, a-Jack Maguire 141
1:00 p.m. - Paul Casey (England) 141, Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 141
1:11 p.m. - Jason Dufner 140, Matt Kuchar 140
1:22 p.m. - Cameron Smith (Australia) 140, Andres Romero (Argentina) 140
1:33 p.m. - Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 139, Alexander Levy (France) 139
1:44 p.m. - a-Brian Campbell 139, Shane Lowry (Ireland) 139
1:55 p.m. - Kevin Kisner 139, Jason Day (Australia) 138
2:06 p.m. - J.B. Holmes 138, Jamie Lovemark 138
2:17 p.m. - Ben Martin 137, Daniel Summerhays 137
2:28 p.m. - Tony Finau 137, Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 137
2:39 p.m. - Dustin Johnson 136, Branden Grace (South Africa) 136
2:50 p.m. - Patrick Reed 135, Jordan Spieth 135 (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Steve Keating)
* Spieth never led in losing effort to Tanihara (Add later matches, details, quotes)
* Says mother was given 12 months to live at start of year (Adds details, quotes)