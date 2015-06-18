UNIVERSITY PLACE, Washington, June 18 Washington State native Michael Putnam was a bag of nerves before hitting the first shot at the U.S. Open on Thursday, but hours later he was elated after carding a level-par 70 at Chambers Bay.

Cheered on by his local supporters, Putnam rebounded from a bogey at the tricky par-four first and another at the seventh with two birdies on the back nine to add gloss to one of his most treasured days on a golf course.

"I'm really pleased," Putnam, who grew up in a house less than a mile from the links-style layout adjacent to Puget Sound, told reporters.

"I played really well today. I got off to kind of a shaky start, but after that settled down, hit a lot of really good quality iron shots.

"Really didn't make any putts ... it's hard to make putts out here. I think everyone is going to struggle with that this week. But to get in for an even par-70 is pretty good."

Putnam, who was the first person to play Chambers Bay when it opened in 2007, his rookie year on the PGA Tour, relished the support he received from the fans throughout the opening round.

"It was great," said the 32-year-old who was born in nearby Tacoma. "A lot of holes when we were walking up to the greens, people were yelling my name and cheering me on, even after we putted out. It was cool."

Not so cool was his first shot of the day as he launched the 115th U.S. Open on the opening hole, which will be played either as a par-five this week, or as a daunting par-four -- as it was on Thursday.

"Oh, I was so nervous," said Putnam, who has made the cut twice in his three previous U.S. Open starts.

"I was pretty disappointed that they played that first tee shot as a par-four ... it's the hardest par-four on the golf course. You have to hit that tee shot in the fairway to do anything, and I didn't.

"But I couldn't believe how many people were here at 7 a.m. to watch us go off the first tee. That first tee shot was special, even though I pulled it in the weeds."

Putnam is ranked 131st on the PGA Tour this year. He comes from a golf family, with brother Andrew also on the tour.

