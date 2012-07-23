By Tom Pilcher
| LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 23
do not like the advantage fellow competitors gain by anchoring a
longer putter into their chest or stomach and officials will
discuss the issue in months rather than years, Royal & Ancient
chief executive Peter Dawson said on Monday.
The British Open ended on Sunday and winner Ernie Els and
runner-up Adam Scott both wielded belly putters.
"The situation is that the R&A and the USGA do have this
subject firmly back on the radar," Dawson told a news conference
after Els's one-shot victory over Australian Scott.
"I think you're going to see us saying something about it
one way or the other in a few months rather than years," added
Dawson.
Els, a four-times major winner and widely respected promoter
of the game, said last year he felt using a longer putter was
cheating but that if they were allowed then why not take
advantage.
Of the last four major tournaments, three have been won by
players using such equipment.
American Keegan Bradley carried one for his U.S. PGA
Championship victory in August as did compatriot Webb Simpson at
last month's U.S. Open.
Dawson said he was fully aware of complaints that the long
putters were unfair.
"The objections at professional level are all about if
people become failed putters in the conventional way, why should
they have a crutch to come back and compete against me when I
haven't failed in the conventional way," he said.
"That's the general argument one hears. But we're also
seeing now people who can putt perfectly well in the
conventional way thinking that an anchored stroke gives them an
advantage."
Ireland's Padraig Harrington, a three-times major winner,
slammed their use after the final round of the Open.
"If somebody invented the belly putter tomorrow, it would
not pass. I think we could all agree with that," Harrington told
reporters.
"The only reason it got through is the people that used it
20 years ago were coming to the end of their careers.
"People would have been sympathetic and didn't want to
finish Bernhard Langer's career by telling him you can't hold it
like this," he said in reference to the German twice Masters
winner.
PUTTING SUFFERED
Langer's putting suffered when he developed a twitch while
over the ball and he switched to longer putters in 1997, after
his major triumphs in 1985 and 1993.
"They didn't want to say, oh, that's it, you can't play
anymore. That's why it got by," added Harrington, a brilliant
putter with the more conventional shorter blade who even
experimented with a longer one in practice at Lytham.
"If the standard of putting goes up it puts more pressure on
the guys that aren't using one just to compete. So all of a
sudden it's hard for a normal putter, is he doing the right
thing, should he be using the long putter?
"So it actually has a negative effect on others as much as a
positive effect on some."
Championship chairman Jim McArthur said he thought there
were 27 long putters and 16 belly putters in the Open field of
156 last week, suggesting their use is hardly rife.
Dawson added that Els's victory was in no way undermined by
the South African's use of a longer putting blade.
"The Championship is conducted under the rules of play at
the time and it doesn't detract in any way from the winner as
long as he obeys the rules of play at the time," Dawson said.
"Bobby Jones used concave-faced clubs for some of his major
championships. They were outlawed later. Bobby Jones's victories
are in no way demeaned as a result of that."
American Jones won the first Open at Lytham in 1926 and in
1930 became the only player to win all four majors in a calendar
year.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)