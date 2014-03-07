March 7 Taiwan amateur Pan Cheng-tsung was among four Asian players to book a spot at the 2014 British Open on Friday after a two-day qualifying tournament in Thailand.

The 22-year-old fired two rounds of two-under-par 70 to finish one shot back of Japan's Hiroshi Iwata, who won the 75-man event at the Amata Spring Country Club in Chonburi and will return to the British Open for the first time since 2008.

Pan, who attends college in Washington, finished 45th at the U.S. Open last year after making the cut at Merion.

China's Wu Ashun matched Pan's score to grab the third qualifying place, while Japan's Yoshinobu Tsukada needed to go through four playoff holes to grab the final place at the expense of compatriot Masahiro Kawamura, American David Lipsky and home favourite Jazz Janewattananond.

The 2014 British Open will be held at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake from July 17-20 July. (Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by John O'Brien)