By Ben Everill
| COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 4
COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 4 U.S. Ryder Cup captain
Davis Love III will tee off at his 23rd U.S. Open at Olympic
Club this month after making the grade at a qualifier in
Columbus on Monday.
Love finished in a tie for sixth at Scioto Country Club and
Ohio State's Scarlet Course, seven shots behind Charlie Wi, but
well inside the top 16 at the biggest of 11 sectional qualifiers
of the day.
Final qualifying places are yet to be determined, with a
deluge at the sectional in Memphis, Tennessee, forcing the
postponement of the 36-hole event until Tuesday.
Love will be joined at the June 14-17 U.S. Open by Kevin
Streelman, D.A. Points, Steve Marino and Australia's Rod
Pampling.
Journeyman Spencer Levin and South Africa's Rory Sabbatini
failed to qualify, however, a day after being in the final group
at the Memorial Tournament where they were unable to hold off
Tiger Woods on his charge to victory.
"That was a grind for sure. I don't think I've ever seen
greens get that hard, that fast, except at a U.S. Open. It was
unbelievable," Love said of qualifying.
"You could have had the U.S. Open on either one of these
courses today. I did a really nice job concentrating over the
last four or five holes and that gets you ready for a U.S.
Open."
Former U.S. junior amateur champion Jordan Spieth
three-putted from 20 feet in a playoff in Houston to miss out to
Australian Alistair Presnell. Brian Rowell and Bob Estes had
already claimed spots.
In Chicago, Tim Herron, who played in the 1998 U.S. Open at
Olympic Club, grabbed one of two spots, the other going to
Australian journeyman Anthony Summers who used to supplement his
golf career by cleaning toilets.
In Florida, Scott Langley made it through local and
sectional qualify for the second time in three years.
Brooks Koepka earned the last spot in a playoff over
14-year-old Andy Zhang of China, who was bidding to become the
youngest ever player at the U.S. Open.
(Editing by Ian Ransom)