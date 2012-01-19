Jan 19 South African Grant Veenstra produced a brilliant escape from the rough at the last hole to clinch top spot in British Open International Final Qualifying (Africa) on Thursday.

The 28-year-old carded rounds of 71 and 67 at the 36-hole event to qualify for the July 19-22 championship at Royal Lytham along with compatriot Andrew Georgiou and Brazilian Adilson Da Silva who both finished one shot off the pace on 139.

"On 16 I hit my poorest shot of the day, landed it right in the water and made a double-bogey five," Veenstra told reporters at the Royal Johannesburg and Kensington course.

"But then that shot on the 18th was my best this year. I hit it from the long grass and landed it 25 feet from the pin.

"That was the best recovery I've made from the rough."

The next British Open International Final Qualifying event is the Asian version in Bangkok on March 1-2.