Golf-Simon Hobday dies aged 76
CAPE TOWN, March 2 Simon Hobday, one of golf’s most colourful characters, has died aged 76, South Africa’s Sunshine Tour announced on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG, March 5 The motivation of returning to the British Open spurred Andrew Georgiou to an opening round of 65 on Tuesday at the African qualifying tournament for the oldest major.
The 26-year-old South African was one of three qualifiers from last year's event and wants another chance to compete for the Claret Jug.
"It helps having done it once before," he told reporters at the Royal Johannesburg and Kensington golf club.
"There are a lot of great memories from last year and knowing what is in store for you really motivates."
But with just three places on offer again, and a field of 75 to compete against, he will need much of the same in Wednesday's second and final round.
Georgiou leads from Englishman Darren Lloyd and South Africans Justin Harding and Jake Roos who each shot 66.
South African Desvonde Botes, who shot 64 in the final round of the European Tour-sanctioned Tshwane Open in Pretoria on Sunday, and Eduardo de la Riva of Spain were a further stroke back. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
March 1 A Florida golf club owned by U.S. President Donald Trump appealed a federal judge's ruling that it pay $5.77 million to former members for refusing to refund their deposits when they wanted to resign.
March 1 The elimination of "ball moved" penalties and reduction of time allowed to search for a lost ball are among several fundamental rule changes that have been proposed by golf's governing bodies.