LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 20 A deluge of overnight rain has taken British Open organisers by surprise and they pleaded for spectators to arrive at the course later on Friday to allow more time for the mopping-up operation.

"We've had far more rain overnight than we were expecting unfortunately," Royal & Ancient chief executive Peter Dawson told BBC radio.

"There's been 11 millimetres or so but the course can take it as the drainage here is good. There is some standing water but we can play golf.

"The spectator conditions are not so good but we are working hard. We are told it will be dry for the rest of the day but, if anyone was thinking about delaying their arrival, that would be good."

Play got underway at 0630 local time (0530 GMT) in the second round with American Bob Estes hitting the first shot of the day.

Championship leader Adam Scott of Australia, who opened with a six-under-par 64 at the Royal Lytham & St Annes links on Thursday, tees off at 1343.

Former world number one Tiger Woods (67) is also an afternoon starter at 1443. (Editing by Alastair Himmer)