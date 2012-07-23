By Tom Pilcher
| LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 23
at Lytham have always thrown up drama and intrigue and Sunday's
gut-wrenching collapse by Adam Scott to hand Ernie Els his
fourth major title was no exception.
From Bobby Jones paying to play his fourth round before
winning the first Lytham Open in 1926 to Seve Ballesteros
hitting a shot from a car park in 1979 on his way to victory,
the Lancashire course has delivered remarkable stories.
"I've never seen an Open quite like this," said one fan to
another amid a sea of spectators crammed against the railings on
the 18th hole as Scott's tee shot scuttled into a bunker.
"Oh Adam," gasped the crowd in unison, the Australian's
title-tilt fast running out of steam.
Australian Scott, overnight leader by four shots and in
complete control for most of the last round, carded four
consecutive bogies on the closing holes to allow South African
Els to sneak in through the side door.
So unexpected was the 42-year-old's win that as he putted
out at the 15th green police officers ambled obliviously across
the walkway near the green despite frantic waves from marshals
pleading them to stop.
At that point Scott was coasting and as challengers faded
away fans flitted impatiently between the final few groups,
mingling in hope rather than expectation for a dramatic
conclusion.
The spectators certainly found inspiration again when Els
came into the reckoning with a brilliant birdie at the last to
finish on seven under par.
"I heard it. I didn't even have to look at the leaderboard
to realise the situation," Scott told a news conference of the
roar that erupted on the 18th when Els struck his telling blow.
Els, who finished with a two-under 68, himself said the role
of the huge galleries had spurred him on to victory.
"They were behind me the whole week, and as I said to them,
I think they were behind me just as a past champion," he said.
"The last four holes we had a magnificent crowd. They were
really rooting for me and really inspired me."
Els was the latest in a long line of great champions to have
triumphed at Lytham on the 11th occasion the course has hosted
the oldest of the four majors.
The former world number one joined Americans Jones, Tom
Lehman and David Duval, South Africans Bobby Locke and Gary
Player, Spanish magician Ballesteros twice, New Zealand's Bob
Charles, England's Tony Jacklin and Australian great Peter
Thomson on the honours board at the Lancashire links.
Even the largely disappointing British summer weather held
off for large parts of the tournament.
Though the 141st Open had a sad ending for Scott, the
heartfelt applause for the Australian and celebratory atmosphere
for Els on the final green added another chapter to Lytham's
rich history.
