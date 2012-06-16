Golf-Johnson jumps clear at Riviera, closes in on world number one
Feb 19 Dustin Johnson, bidding to take the world number one ranking, surged to a five-stroke lead after the third round of the weather-plagued Genesis Open on a busy Sunday.
June 1 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores after the second round of th e U.S. Open i n San Francisco, California on Friday. The cut was set at 148 (par 70). 139 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 70 69
Tiger Woods (U.S.) 69 70
David Toms (U.S.) 69 70 141 John Peterson (U.S.) 71 70
Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 72 69
Graeme McDowell (Britain) 69 72
Michael Thompson (U.S.) 66 75 142 Blake Adams (U.S.) 72 70 143 Aaron Watkins (U.S.) 72 71
Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 72 71
Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 70 73
Jason Dufner (U.S.) 72 71
Beau Hossler (U.S.) 70 73
Raphael Jacquelin (France) 72 71
K.J. Choi (South Korea) 73 70
Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 73 70
Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 72 71 144 Charlie Wi (South Korea) 74 70
Sergio Garcia (Spain) 73 71
Nick Watney (U.S.) 69 75
Justin Rose (Britain) 69 75
Ernie Els (South Africa) 75 69
Steve Stricker (U.S.) 76 68
Park Jae-bum (South Korea) 70 74
Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 74 70
Alistair Presnell (Australia) 70 74
Michael Allen (U.S.) 71 73
Hunter Hamrick (U.S.) 77 67 145 John Senden (Australia) 72 73
Lee Westwood (Britain) 73 72
Martin Kaymer (Germany) 74 71
Ian Poulter (Britain) 70 75
Matteo Manassero (Italy) 76 69
Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 74 71
Jason Bohn (U.S.) 70 75
Branden Grace (South Africa) 71 74
Kevin Na (U.S.) 74 71
Retief Goosen (South Africa) 75 70
Webb Simpson (U.S.) 72 73
Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 70 75
Marc Warren (Britain) 73 72 146 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 72 74
Jason Day (Australia) 75 71
Darron Stiles (U.S.) 75 71
Scott Langley (U.S.) 76 70
Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 71 75
Hiroyuki Fujita (Japan) 75 71
Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 73 73
Adam Scott (Australia) 76 70
Kim Kyung-tae (South Korea) 74 72 147 Alex Cejka (Germany) 78 69
Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 76 71
Zach Johnson (U.S.) 77 70
Stephen Ames (Canada) 74 73
Davis Love III (U.S.) 73 74
Rod Pampling (Australia) 74 73
Bob Estes (U.S.) 74 73
Francesco Molinari (Italy) 71 76 148 Simon Dyson (Britain) 74 74
Jeff Curl (U.S.) 73 75
Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 74 74
Casey Wittenberg (U.S.) 71 77
Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 74 74
Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 72 76
Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 72 76
Jesse Mueller (U.S.) 75 73
Steve LeBrun (U.S.) 73 75
Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 74 74
Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) 76 72
Joe Ogilvie (U.S.) 73 75
Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 78 70
Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 76 72
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Genesis Open at the par-71 course on Sunday in Pacific Palisades, California -17 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 66 66 64 -12 Wesley Bryan (U.S.) 69 69 63 -10 Kevin Na (U.S.) 67 69 67 -9 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 69 64 71 -8 Adam Scott (Australia) 68 69 68 Justin Rose (Britain) 69 71 65 Scott Brown (U.S.) 68 68 69 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.)
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour World Super 6 at the par-72 course on Saturday in Perth 1. Brett Rumford (Australia) 2. Phachara Khongwatmai (Thailand) 3. Adam Bland (Australia) 4. Jason Scrivener (Australia) 5. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 6. Steven Jeffress (Australia) 7. Matthew Millar (Australia) 8. Wade Ormsby (Australia) 9. Johannes Veerman (U.S.) 9. David Bransdon (Australia) 9. Jake Higginbott