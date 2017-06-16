June 16 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the second round from the U.S. Open at the par-72 course on Friday in Erin, Wisconsin holes played rounds -8 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 12 67 -7 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 12 65 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 13 67 Paul Casey (Britain) 18 66 71 -6 Brian Harman (U.S.) 13 67 -5 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 15 70 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 11 69 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 10 68 Xander Schauffele (U.S.) 18 66 73 Cameron Champ (U.S.) 18 70 69 Kim Si Woo (Korea) 18 69 70 -4 Marc Leishman (Australia) 18 68 72 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 18 71 69 Harris English (U.S.) 18 71 69 Bill Haas (U.S.) 18 72 68 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 12 74 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 13 70 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 13 75 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 14 69 -3 Ernie Els (South Africa) 9 70 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 18 70 71 Russell Henley (U.S.) 18 71 70 William McGirt (U.S.) 18 70 71 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 18 69 72 -2 Jonathan Randolph (U.S.) 18 71 71 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 18 73 69 Satoshi Kodaira (Japan) 18 73 69 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 18 69 73 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 18 68 74 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 9 72 Stephan Jaeger (Germany) 9 71 Martin Laird (Britain) 10 72 Yusaku Miyazato (Japan) 15 72 -1 Michael Putnam (U.S.) 14 73 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 14 71 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 10 71 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 9 73 Scottie Scheffler (U.S.) 18 69 74 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 18 70 73 Kevin Dougherty (U.S.) 16 71 Kim Meen-Whee (Korea) 17 73 Trey Mullinax (U.S.) 18 71 72 Jack Maguire (U.S.) 18 70 73 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 18 72 71 0 Brandon Stone (South Africa) 18 70 74 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 18 74 70 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 18 74 70 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 18 74 70 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 18 70 74 Kevin Na (U.S.) 18 68 76 Branden Grace (South Africa) 10 72 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 11 72 Lee Westwood (Britain) 11 69 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 13 73 Jordan Niebrugge (U.S.) 16 73 Talor Gooch (U.S.) 16 74 Davis Love IV (U.S.) 15 71 1 Hideto Tanihara (Japan) 15 72 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 12 72 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 11 75 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 10 74 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 10 74 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 18 73 72 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 18 72 73 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 18 71 74 Steve Stricker (U.S.) 18 73 72 Ryan Brehm (U.S.) 18 71 74 Tyler Light (U.S.) 8 73 Max Greyserman (U.S.) 9 76 Daniel Miernicki (U.S.) 8 73 2 Kyle Thompson (U.S.) 18 76 70 Mason Andersen (U.S.) 18 73 73 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 18 74 72 Justin Rose (Britain) 18 72 74 Pat Perez (U.S.) 18 76 70 Yuta Ikeda (Japan) 18 72 74 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 18 73 73 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 9 74 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 9 74 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 9 75 Li Haotong (China) 13 74 3 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 13 73 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 16 78 Tyson Alexander (U.S.) 9 71 Chris Crawford (U.S.) 9 75 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 11 71 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 18 74 73 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 18 71 76 Adam Scott (Australia) 18 72 75 Chris Wood (Britain) 18 73 74 An Byeong Hun (Korea) 18 71 76 Maverick McNealy (U.S.) 18 73 74 Pan Cheng Tsung (Chinese Taipei) 18 73 74 Alex Smalley (U.S.) 18 73 74 Joaquin Niemann (Chile) 8 74 4 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 18 74 74 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 18 75 73 Scott Gregory (Britain) 10 75 Ross Fisher (Britain) 11 75 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 11 76 Jon Rahm (Spain) 12 76 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 10 74 Roberto Diaz (Mexico) 18 72 76 Brice Garnett (U.S.) 15 75 Paul Dunne (Ireland) 13 75 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 12 76 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 12 73 Bradley Dredge (Britain) 14 74 5 Wang Jeunghun (Korea) 14 76 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 12 76 Shugo Imahira (Japan) 16 76 Joel Stalter (France) 8 77 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 18 76 73 Sam Ryder (U.S.) 18 76 73 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 18 78 71 Gregory Bourdy (France) 18 77 72 6 Chan Kim (U.S.) 18 74 76 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 18 75 75 Sahith Theegala (U.S.) 8 77 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 18 77 73 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 18 72 78 Ted Potter Jr. (U.S.) 17 74 Brad Dalke (U.S.) 18 78 72 Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) 18 74 76 Russell Knox (Britain) 10 73 Matt Wallace (Britain) 16 76 J.T. Poston (U.S.) 15 78 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 15 76 7 George Coetzee (South Africa) 18 72 79 Ben Kohles (U.S.) 18 77 74 Oliver Bekker (South Africa) 18 75 76 8 Corey Conners (Canada) 18 76 76 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 18 77 75 Alexander Levy (France) 18 77 75 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 18 76 76 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 18 76 76 Andy Pope (U.S.) 18 77 75 Aaron Rai (Britain) 15 73 Andres Romero (Argentina) 15 74 Scott Harvey (U.S.) 14 78 9 Stewart Hagestad (U.S.) 13 77 Derek Barron (U.S.) 18 70 83 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 18 78 75 10 Nick Flanagan (Australia) 18 75 79 John Oda (U.S.) 18 78 76 Jason Day (Australia) 18 79 75 Matthew Campbell (U.S.) 8 77 11 Garrett Osborn (U.S.) 8 83 Gene Sauers (U.S.) 13 77 12 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 10 79 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 18 81 75 13 Roman Robledo (U.S.) 18 78 79 Daniel Chopra (Sweden) 17 77 15 Wesley Bryan (U.S.) 18 76 83 Walker Lee (U.S.) 8 81 9 WDW Danny Willett (Britain) 81