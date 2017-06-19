June 19 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. Open at the par-72 course on Sunday in Erin, Wisconsin -16 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 67 70 68 67 -12 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 74 65 71 66 Brian Harman (U.S.) 67 70 67 72 -11 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 67 70 68 72 -10 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 65 73 68 72 Bill Haas (U.S.) 72 68 69 69 Xander Schauffele (U.S.) 66 73 70 69 -9 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 70 70 68 71 -8 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 70 69 70 71 Trey Mullinax (U.S.) 71 72 69 68 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 73 69 63 75 -7 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 69 69 72 71 -6 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 68 75 65 74 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 71 69 69 73 Kim Si Woo (Korea) 69 70 68 75 -5 Steve Stricker (U.S.) 73 72 69 69 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 69 72 69 73 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 74 71 70 68 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 75 65 72 71 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 72 71 69 71 -4 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 73 69 71 71 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 70 71 71 72 -3 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 74 70 68 73 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 74 70 70 71 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 70 74 69 72 -2 Paul Casey (Britain) 66 71 75 74 -1 Russell Henley (U.S.) 71 70 67 79 Scottie Scheffler (U.S.) 69 74 71 73 Marc Leishman (Australia) 68 72 72 75 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 69 69 74 75 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 71 74 68 74 0 Martin Laird (Britain) 72 71 72 73 Kevin Na (U.S.) 68 76 73 71 Cameron Champ (U.S.) 70 69 73 76 1 Jordan Niebrugge (U.S.) 73 72 73 71 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 70 73 70 76 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 74 71 71 73 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 72 69 75 73 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 73 71 76 69 Michael Putnam (U.S.) 73 70 71 75 Brandon Stone (South Africa) 70 74 72 73 2 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 72 73 71 74 Jack Maguire (U.S.) 70 73 71 76 Jonathan Randolph (U.S.) 71 71 73 75 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 69 73 73 75 3 Satoshi Kodaira (Japan) 73 69 73 76 Harris English (U.S.) 71 69 75 76 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 71 74 73 73 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 74 70 76 71 4 Kim Meen-Whee (Korea) 73 70 72 77 Branden Grace (South Africa) 72 72 71 77 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 72 73 73 74 6 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 75 70 74 75 Ryan Brehm (U.S.) 71 74 72 77 7 William McGirt (U.S.) 70 71 79 75 Lee Westwood (Britain) 69 75 75 76 Ernie Els (South Africa) 70 72 79 74 8 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 74 70 76 76 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 71 71 75 79 9 Yusaku Miyazato (Japan) 72 70 76 79 Stephan Jaeger (Germany) 71 73 74 79 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 72 73 75 77 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 68 74 75 80 10 Kevin Dougherty (U.S.) 71 72 80 75 12 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 73 72 74 81 13 Talor Gooch (U.S.) 74 71 76 80 15 Tyler Light (U.S.) 73 72 78 80 22 Li Haotong (China) 74 70 82 84