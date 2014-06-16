June 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. Open at the par-70 course on Sunday in Pinehurst, North Carolina 271 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 65 65 72 69 279 Erik Compton (U.S.) 72 68 67 72 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 70 70 67 72 281 Jason Day (Australia) 73 68 72 68 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 69 69 70 73 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 69 69 70 73 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 70 68 72 71 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 69 69 76 67 282 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 70 72 71 69 Adam Scott (Australia) 73 67 73 69 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 69 68 72 73 283 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 69 70 71 73 Kevin Na (U.S.) 68 69 73 73 Marcel Siem (Germany) 70 71 72 70 Justin Rose (Britain) 72 69 70 72 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 73 70 73 67 284 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 70 71 72 71 Ian Poulter (Britain) 70 70 74 70 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 69 70 72 73 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 69 67 79 69 285 Steve Stricker (U.S.) 70 71 73 71 Cody Gribble (U.S.) 72 72 72 69 286 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 69 71 72 74 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 75 68 73 70 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 70 71 73 72 Shiv Kapur (India) 73 70 71 72 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 71 68 74 73 287 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 68 74 75 70 Kenny Perry (U.S.) 74 69 74 70 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 70 73 72 72 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 71 68 72 76 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 72 71 78 66 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 68 70 73 76 Victor Dubuisson (France) 70 72 70 75 288 Ernie Els (South Africa) 74 70 72 72 Bill Haas (U.S.) 72 72 71 73 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 69 71 74 74 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 73 71 72 72 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 71 72 73 72 289 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 71 74 72 72 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 70 72 72 75 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 71 73 78 67 Zac Blair (U.S.) 71 74 73 71 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 71 72 70 76 290 Danny Willett (Britain) 70 71 78 71 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 73 71 71 75 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 71 72 73 74 291 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 76 68 71 76 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 71 74 75 71 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 71 73 78 69 Harris English (U.S.) 69 75 75 72 292 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 72 71 75 74 Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 70 72 76 74 293 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 72 72 74 75 Scott Langley (U.S.) 72 71 75 75 294 Paul Casey (Britain) 70 75 74 75 Fran Quinn (U.S.) 68 74 79 73 Nicholas Lindheim (U.S.) 72 73 72 77 295 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 75 70 75 75 297 Kevin Tway (U.S.) 72 72 81 72 Russell Henley (U.S.) 70 74 82 71 Alex Cejka (Germany) 73 71 77 76 298 Clayton Rask (U.S.) 73 71 77 77 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 72 72 75 79 Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 77 68 78 75 299 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 71 73 80 75 309 Toru Taniguchi (Japan) 72 73 88 76