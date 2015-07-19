July 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the British Open at the par-72 course on Sunday in St Andrews -12 Paul Dunne (Ireland) 69 69 66 Jason Day (Australia) 66 71 67 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 67 70 67 -11 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 67 72 66 -10 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 72 69 65 -9 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 66 71 70 Danny Willett (Britain) 66 69 72 Adam Scott (Australia) 70 67 70 Justin Rose (Britain) 71 68 68 Marc Leishman (Australia) 70 73 64 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 70 69 68 Robert Streb (U.S.) 66 71 70 Jordan Niebrugge (U.S.) 67 73 67 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 66 72 69 -8 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 67 72 69 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 72 70 66 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 70 69 69 -7 Marc Warren (Britain) 68 69 72 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 72 71 66 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 70 71 68 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 72 70 67 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 72 66 71 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 65 69 75 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 71 71 67 Anthony Wall (Britain) 70 71 68 -6 Matt Jones (Australia) 68 73 69 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 66 70 74 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 71 70 69 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 70 71 69 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 73 71 66 Ashley Chesters (Britain) 71 72 67 Anirban Lahiri (India) 69 70 71 -5 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 71 68 72 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 73 71 67 Ben Martin (U.S.) 74 70 67 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 72 71 68 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 71 70 70 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 72 68 71 David Duval (U.S.) 72 72 67 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 69 72 70 Luke Donald (Britain) 68 70 73 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 72 72 67 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 70 70 71 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 74 69 68 -4 Ollie Schniederjans (U.S.) 70 72 70 Kevin Na (U.S.) 67 75 70 Greg Owen (Britain) 68 73 71 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 71 73 68 John Senden (Australia) 72 72 68 Romain Langasque (France) 69 72 71 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 70 72 70 Russell Henley (U.S.) 74 66 72 Harris English (U.S.) 71 72 69 James Morrison (Britain) 71 71 70 David Lipsky (U.S.) 73 69 70 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 71 73 68 -3 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 72 71 70 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 72 70 71 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 72 71 70 Lee Westwood (Britain) 71 73 69 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 71 73 69 Ernie Els (South Africa) 71 73 69 Brett Rumford (Australia) 71 71 71 -2 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 72 72 70 David Howell (Britain) 68 73 73 Branden Grace (South Africa) 69 72 73 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 73 70 71 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 71 73 70 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 72 71 71 -1 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 71 71 73 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 72 72 71 Mark O'Meara (U.S.) 72 72 71 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 73 71 71 0 Ross Fisher (Britain) 71 73 72 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 75 69 72 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 72 71 73 Paul Casey (Britain) 70 71 75 1 Bernhard Langer (Germany) 74 70 73 Ryan Fox (New Zealand) 72 69 76 Scott Arnold (Australia) 71 73 73