LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 19 Australian Adam Scott fired a spectacular six-under-par 64 to snatch the early lead in the opening round of the British Open on Thursday.

The world number 13 appeared to be on course for a 63, which would have tied the record for any of the four major championships, but he dropped a stroke at the 18th.

Scott, who turned 32 on Monday, recovered in style from a bogey at the third by picking up eight birdies on a benign day at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

However, a hooked tee shot into the left rough at the last was costly and he bogeyed the hole after failing to save his par four from 25 feet.

"The calm conditions today were surprising," he told reporters after establishing an early one-stroke lead over 1999 Open champion Paul Lawrie and former U.S. Masters winner Zach Johnson who both hit 65s.

"It was very pleasing to start off with a solid round because that's what I haven't done at the other majors this year. The goal today was to play it like a Sunday - and there was no tomorrow."

Scott's 64 equalled the Lytham course record set by American Tom Lehman in 1996.

