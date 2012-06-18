June 17 Brief profile of 26-year-old Webb Simpson, who won the 112th U.S. Open at the Olympic Club on Sunday.

* Born in North Carolina, began playing golf when at school.

* Emerged as a top amateur and was a member of the victorious Walker Cup and Palmer Cup teams in 2007, before turning professional in 2008.

* He twice finished runner-up on the Nationwide before earning his full PGA Tour card in 2009.

* In 2011, he won his first PGA Title at the Wyndham Championship, in his home state.

* Later that year, he won the Deutsche Bank Championship, one of the four events on the lucrative FedExCup playoffs, and was picked for the United States team that won the Presidents' Cup in Australia.

* In 2012 he won his first major championship when he came from four shots behind at the start of the final day to beat Graeme McDowell and Michael Thompson by a stroke.

