LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 22 India's Jeev
Milkha Singh is planning to throw a few belated parties to
celebrate his victory in last week's Scottish Open after
wrapping up his British Open campaign with a closing three-over
73 on Sunday.
The 40-year-old may not have been a title contender at Royal
Lytham & St Annes but he and fellow countryman Anirban Lahiri
achieved a first by becoming the first Indian pair to feature in
the weekend rounds of a major championship.
"I was really glad to be here," said Singh who earned a
last-gasp place at Lytham thanks to his victory in Scotland.
"I enjoyed every bit of it. My goal was to finish under par
but I fell short," he told reporters after ending up on
10-over-par 290.
"Mentally I'm tired and I'll rest next week and start again
at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in Ohio in August. Now it's
time to celebrate (my win) and we'll have a few parties at
home."
Singh said he also wanted to get back to the U.S. Masters
next April. He played at Augusta three years in a row from
2007-09 but has missed out ever since.
"My goal is to be in the top-50 by the end of the year. I've
got big WGC events coming up so I've got a very good chance,"
said the world number 87.
One of Singh's favourite items of clothing is a Masters belt
which he used all week at Lytham.
"Next year I need a new belt," laughed the double Asian Tour
number one.
"The Masters is my favourite major championship and I'm
hoping to get back there," said Singh whose best finish at
Augusta was a tie for 25th in 2008.
