LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 18 British Open organisers the Royal & Ancient (R&A) are determined to lead the fight against the scourge of slow play, championship committee chairman Jim McArthur said on Wednesday.

"We have a pace-of-play policy this week which we intend to apply stringently," McArthur told a news conference on the eve of the 141st edition of the oldest major in golf.

"This year the R&A are making slow play a priority. We will allow threeballs four hours and 30 minutes on Thursday and Friday and for the twoballs on Saturday and Sunday three hours and 45 minutes."

McArthur said the snail-like pace of many amateur golfers was a particular problem.

"We feel that maybe not so much at professional golf but certainly amateur golf that slow play is in some ways, if not killing the game, killing club membership," he added.

"We are doing whatever we feel we can in the circumstances to contribute to improving the pace of play but it needs to be a concerted effort, not just the R&A, not just the tours, but the unions and other golf organisations.

"I think we should be aiming in club amateur golf for three-and-a-half hours maximum for a threeball, perhaps four hours for elite amateurs. These should be maximum times and we should be trying to improve these at all times."

McArthur was coy when asked what penalties would be imposed on the players if they failed to meet the time limits at the Open.

"We would obviously need to take into account the weather conditions and other mitigating circumstances but we would have no hesitation if we felt the players were over time to take the appropriate action," he said.

"If a group is out of position with the game in front or over the time schedule, we initially start with words of encouragement to communicate and tell them they are over the schedule and or out of position.

"Thereafter if they don't respond to that we put them on to the clock and deal with them that way. I don't remember the last time we penalised anybody in the Open championship," added McArthur.