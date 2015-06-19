UNIVERSITY PLACE, Washington, June 19 Brilliant putting and ice-cool nerves helped Jordan Spieth win his first major title at the Masters in April and he has used the same combination this week to contend at the 115th U.S. Open.

Mindful that the season's second major is the most exacting because of its traditionally difficult course set-up, the 21-year-old American has maintained composure after every setback to reach the halfway point with a five-under total of 135.

Spieth double-bogeyed his ninth hole, the tricky par-four 18th, after hitting his drive and third shot into bunkers in Friday's second round at Chambers Bay.

Unflustered, he rebounded to cover the daunting homeward nine in one-under 35.

"The front nine, I believe, is the harder of the two nines," world number two Spieth told reporters after carding a three-under-par 67 on a fast and firm layout in bright sunshine.

"I told (caddie) Michael (Greller) when we were walking down that hole (the first), let's try and get one birdie on this nine, there's not many chances.

"Just grind it out to shoot one-under on this nine, and accept three-under is about the lowest score that was possible. And that's what we did. We ended up shooting it. A couple of missed opportunities, but I also made quite a few putts today."

Spieth birdied the first and the ninth, where he sank an eight-footer, while recording his only bogey at the brutal seventh.

Heading into the weekend at Chambers Bay where he expects the links-style course with its challenging greens to play even tougher, Spieth plans to use his experience from Augusta National when he won the Masters by four shots.

"I'll probably draw a significant amount off of it," said the three-times PGA Tour winner. "It's playing different, and I'm in a very different position. I'm not going to have whatever it was, a five-shot lead."

Spieth set a Masters record for the lowest 36-hole total to lead by five strokes after two rounds at Augusta before completing a sensational wire-to-wire victory.

"I know that it's going to get tougher and tougher now that Saturday and Sunday hits, so I'll draw some on Augusta, but at the same time my patience level has to be even that much higher," said Spieth.

"I'm not quite putting myself in the same positions off the tee, so I've got to be a little more methodical." (Editing by Gene Cherry)