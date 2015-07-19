ST ANDREWS, Scotland, July 19 Jordan Spieth boosted his bid to become the first player for 62 years to win the year's first three majors when he fired a six-under-par 66 in the British Open third round on Sunday.

The 21-year-old American, who began the day five under for the championship, sprinted through the field to take the early lead in the clubhouse on 11-under 205.

Spieth waved his putter like a magic wand to birdie the first, fifth, seventh, 10th, 11th, 12th and 15th holes, his only bogey of the day coming at the par-four ninth.

American Ben Hogan was the last player to capture the opening three majors of the season in 1953. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Mitch Phillips)