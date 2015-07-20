ST ANDREWS, Scotland, July 20 Jordan Spieth's bid for an unprecedented golfing Grand Slam ended in agonising fashion at the British Open on Monday after he missed out on joining a playoff by one stroke.

The 21-year-old American, who was seeking to become the first man to land the year's first three majors since compatriot Ben Hogan in 1953, moved into a share of the lead with a wondrous birdie putt in the 16th,

However, he missed a six-footer for par on the treacherous 17th Road Hole and then, needed a birdie on the last, saw his long putt from the so-called Valley of Sin in front of the green, miss by inches.

Texan Spieth had begun the day on 11-under and three birdies in his first six holes raised the prospect of a momentous day at the spiritual home of golf, only for the brakes to be slammed on his charge with a three-putt double bogey at the par-three eighth hole as rain fell from the slate grey skies.

He hit back immediately with a birdie on the ninth and after turning into the tough closing stretch he played textbook golf to stay just behind the leaders but Spieth was not alone in carding birdies as a large group remained in the hunt.

A massive roar echoed around the course when Spieth holed the 40-foot birdie at the 16th to move into a share of the lead with compatriot Zach Johnson, already in the clubhouse, and Australia's Marc Leishman.

Despite playing the 17th well he could not make par and went to the last needing a birdie.

After driving wide out on to the first fairway his approach pitched on the green but crucially spun backwards down the Valley of Sin and even this remarkable golfer could not conjure any more magic.

Had he won the Open to go with the Masters and the U.S. Open he would have moved above Rory McIlroy as world number one.

Louis Oosthuizen birdied the final hole to join Johnson and Leishman in the three-way, four-hole playoff as Spieth walked away wondering what might have been. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Mitch Phillips)