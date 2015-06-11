June 11 Following is a list of statistical records from the U.S. Open since the inaugural event was held at Newport in 1895, ahead of next week's June 18-21 edition at Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington:

- - - -

Most titles:

Four - Willie Anderson (1901, 1903, 1904, 1905); Bobby Jones (1923, 1926, 1929, 1930); Ben Hogan (1948, 1950, 1951, 1953); Jack Nicklaus (1962, 1967, 1972, 1980)

Three - Hale Irwin (1974, 1979, 1990); Tiger Woods (2000, 2002, 2008)

- - - -

Most times a runner-up

Six - Phil Mickelson (1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2013)

Four - Bobby Jones (1922, 1924, 1925, 1928); Sam Snead (1937, 1947, 1949, 1953); Jack Nicklaus (1960, 1968, 1971, 1982); Arnold Palmer (1962, 1963, 1966, 1967)

- - - -

Most top-five finishes:

11 - Willie Anderson, Jack Nicklaus

10 - Alex Smith, Walter Hagen, Ben Hogan, Arnold Palmer

- - - -

Most top-10 finishes:

18 - Jack Nicklaus

16 - Walter Hagen

15 - Ben Hogan

14 - Gene Sarazen

- - - -

Oldest champions:

Hale Irwin, 1990 - 45 years 15 days

Raymond Floyd, 1986 - 43 years nine months 11 days

Ted Ray, 1920 - 43 years four months 16 days

- - - -

Youngest champion:

John J. McDermott, 1911 - 19 years 10 months 14 days

- - - -

Lowest 18-hole rounds:

63 (eight under) - Johnny Miller, final round, Oakmont, 1973

63 (seven under) - Jack Nicklaus, first round, Baltusrol, 1980; Tom Weiskopf, first round, Baltusrol, 1980; Vijay Singh, second round, Olympia Fields, 2003

- - - -

Lowest 36-hole totals:

130 - Martin Kaymer (65-65), Pinehurst No. 2, 2014

131 - Rory McIlroy (65-66), Congressional, 2011

132 - Ricky Barnes (67-65), Bethpage State Park, 2009

133 - Jim Furyk (67-66), Olympia Fields, 2003; Vijay Singh (70-63), Olympia Fields, 2003

134 - Jack Nicklaus (63-71), Baltusrol, 1980; Tze-Chung Chen (65-69), Oakland Hills, 1985; Lee Janzen (67-67), Baltusrol, 1993; Tiger Woods (65-69), Pebble Beach, 2000; Phil Mickelson (68-66), Shinnecock Hills, 2004; Shigeki Maruyama (66-68), Shinnecock Hills, 2004

- - - -

Lowest 54-hole totals:

199 - Rory McIlroy (65-66-68), Congressional, 2011

200 - Jim Furyk, (67-66-67), Olympia Fields, 2003

202 - Martin Kaymer (65-65-72), Pinehurst No. 2, 2014

203 - George Burns (69-66-68), Merion, 1981; Tze-Chung Chen (65-69-69), Oakland Hills, 1985; Lee Janzen (67-67-69), Baltusrol, 1993; Stephen Leaney (67-68-68), Olympia Fields, 2003

- - - -

Lowest 72-hole totals:

268 (16 under par) - Rory McIlroy (65-66-68-69), Congressional, 2011

271 (nine-under-par) - Martin Kaymer (65-65-72-69), Pinehurst No. 2, 2014

272 (12 under par) - Tiger Woods (65-69-71-67), Pebble Beach, 2000

272 (eight under par) - Jack Nicklaus (63-71-70-68), Baltusrol, 1980; Lee Janzen (67-67-69-69), Baltusrol, 1993; Jim Furyk (67-66-67-72), Olympia Fields, 2003

273 - David Graham (68-68-70-67), Merion, 1981

- - - -

Largest 18-hole lead:

Five - Tommy Armour (68), North Shore, 1933

Four - Olin Dutra (69), Fresh Meadow, 1932

- - - -

Largest 36-hole lead:

Six - Tiger Woods (134), Pebble Beach, 2000; Rory McIlroy (131), Congressional; Martin Kaymer (130), Pinehurst No. 2, 2014

Five - Willie Anderson (149), Baltusrol, 1903; Mike Souchak (135), Cherry Hills, 1960

Four - Tom McNamara (142), Englewood, 1909; James Barnes (144), Columbia, 1921

- - - -

Largest 54-Hole lead:

10 - Tiger Woods (205), Pebble Beach, 2000

Eight - Rory McIlroy (199), Congressional, 2011

Seven - James Barnes (217), Columbia, 1921

Six - Fred Herd (244), Myopia Hunt, 1898; Willie Anderson (225), Baltusrol, 1903; Johnny Goodman (211), North Shore, 1933

- - - -

Largest winning margin:

15 shots - Tiger Woods (272) Pebble Beach, 2000

11 - Willie Smith (315), Baltimore, 1899

Nine - James Barnes (289), Columbia, 1921

Eight - Martin Kaymer (271), Pinehurst No. 2, 2014; Rory McIlroy (268), Congressional, 2011

- - - -

Highest score on a single hole:

19 - Ray Ainsley, par-four 16th, Cherry Hills, 1938

- - - -

Most consecutive birdies:

Six - George Burns (holes two to seven), Pebble Beach, 1982; Andy Dillard (holes one to six), Pebble Beach, 1992

- - - -

Longest U.S. Open courses:

7,643 yards - Torrey Pines (South Course), California, 2008

7,562 yards - Pinehurst No. 2, North Carolina, 2014

7,514 yards - Congressional Country Club (Blue Course), Bethesda, Maryland, 2011

7,426 yards - Bethpage State Park (Black Course), New York, 2009

7,264 yards - Winged Foot (West Course), New York, 2006

- - - - (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)