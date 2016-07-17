TROON, Scotland, July 17 Statbox on new British
Open champion Henrik Stenson of Sweden:
* Wins first major championship on 42nd appearance
* Achieves 18th victory as a professional
* Receives cheque for 1.175 million pounds ($1.55 million)
* Could move from sixth to fifth in world rankings
* Eleventh victory equals Robert Karlsson's record for most
Swedish wins on European Tour
* Becomes second European Tour member to win a major this
season after Englishman Danny Willett's triumph at the U.S.
Masters in April
* Sixth player from Continental Europe to win a major after
Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal of Spain, Germans
Bernhard Langer and Martin Kaymer and Frenchman Arnaud Massy.
* Aged 40 years and 103 days he becomes oldest first-time
major champion since Northern Ireland's Darren Clarke won the
Open in 2011
* Breaks sequence of six straight victories by American
players in a Royal Troon Open
($1 = 0.7571 pounds)
