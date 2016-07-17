TROON, Scotland, July 17 Statbox on new British Open champion Henrik Stenson of Sweden: * Wins first major championship on 42nd appearance * Achieves 18th victory as a professional * Receives cheque for 1.175 million pounds ($1.55 million) * Could move from sixth to fifth in world rankings * Eleventh victory equals Robert Karlsson's record for most Swedish wins on European Tour * Becomes second European Tour member to win a major this season after Englishman Danny Willett's triumph at the U.S. Masters in April * Sixth player from Continental Europe to win a major after Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal of Spain, Germans Bernhard Langer and Martin Kaymer and Frenchman Arnaud Massy. * Aged 40 years and 103 days he becomes oldest first-time major champion since Northern Ireland's Darren Clarke won the Open in 2011 * Breaks sequence of six straight victories by American players in a Royal Troon Open ($1 = 0.7571 pounds) (Compiled by Tony Jimenez; Edited by xxx)