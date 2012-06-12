By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 12
SAN FRANCISCO, June 12 Steve Stricker finds
himself in surprisingly foreign territory ahead of this week's
U.S. Open at the Olympic Club.
Long regarded as one of the best putters in the game with a
stroke that flows like fine honey, the 45-year-old American has
been struggling on the greens in recent weeks.
"The last month has been a little unlike what I've been
doing the last five or six years," Stricker, a 12-times winner
on the PGA Tour, told reporters on Tuesday while preparing for
Thursday's opening round.
"I just haven't been able to get the ball in the hole really
as well as I have been over the last few years. But otherwise
I'm hitting the ball fine, so I'm looking forward to this week.
"I put a lot of time in chipping and putting (practice) at
home and I'm trying to get that a little bit straighter in my
mind. Hopefully I'll put it all together this week. I enjoy the
course. I love being here."
Stricker has fond memories of Olympic, having tied for fifth
place when the U.S. Open was last staged here in 1998. He played
in the final round of that year's edition with the eventual
champion Lee Janzen.
However, he accepts that his own window of opportunity is
beginning to close as he bids to win the first major title of an
otherwise glittering career.
"I'm 45, my chances are probably dwindling a little bit, but
I still feel like my game is pretty good," former world number
two Stricker said. "I do a lot of good things still, I think. I
keep the ball in play.
"Besides the last month or so, I've been playing fairly
smart, but the last month has been a little different. I've
thrown some shots away and really not taken care of my game the
way I normally do.
"So hopefully with what's on the line this week I'll be a
little bit sharper mentally and get things going."
Stricker won his most recent PGA Tour title at the
season-opening Tournament of Champions in Hawaii but, despite
his respected status among his peers, he does not include
himself among the favourites for this week.
"I'm an underdog for sure, that's what I'm telling myself
anyways," he grinned. "The way I played the last few
tournaments, I'm not carrying a ton of confidence in here, but
I've been playing well in spurts.
"There are so many good players and we've got to be looking
at Tiger (Woods) or Phil (Mickelson) or Rory (McIlroy) or Lee
Westwood, who won last week, younger guys that hit it further.
"But I'm not discrediting myself at all. I feel like I can
hold my own and I've played well in prior U.S. Opens. If I play
my game and I'm capable at what I'm doing, I can get myself in
there."
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in San Francisco; Editing by
Frank Pingue)