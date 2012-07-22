LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 22 Adam Scott, bidding for his first major championship trophy, takes a healthy four-shot lead into the final round of the British Open on Sunday when he will play alongside Graeme McDowell.

Australian Scott shot a serene 68 in the third round to move clear at the top of the leaderboard on 11 under par, four ahead of Northern Ireland's McDowell and American Brandt Snedeker.

Former world number one Tiger Woods is a further shot back and will bid for his 15th major victory in the company of Snedeker who slumped to an error-strewn 73 on Saturday after flawless opening rounds of 66 and 64.

McDowell produced three late birdies to delight the home crowds and give himself a shot at a second major title following his victory in the 2010 U.S. Open.

South African Ernie Els and American Zach Johnson will start on five under par, with young Dane Thorbjorn Olesen also in the mix at four under.

Scott and McDowell will begin their final rounds at 1430 local time (1330 GMT) with strong winds forecast to add a further twist to what promises to be a thrilling climax to the 141st Open at Lytham. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)