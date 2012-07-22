LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 22 Argentina and Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez had an unlikely role at the British Open on Sunday when he carried compatriot Andres Romero's bag.

The 28-year-old Tevez was among the crowds at Lytham earlier in the week but he was a lot closer to the action in the final round as he caddied for Romero wearing a royal blue jacket and cap.

An unshaven Tevez, grinning broadly all the way round, was not able to inspire his friend who carded four double-bogeys and a solitary birdie to close with a dismal 82 to finish on 18 over and rock-bottom of the field.

"I enjoyed the round," Tevez told reporters. "The course is beautiful. The chance to walk along the course and to be around these great players is a pleasure and something unforgettable.

"This is the dream of everybody who plays golf. It was my first major!".

City manager Roberto Mancini will hope Tevez, who has had back injuries in the past, did not over-exert himself by lugging Romero's clubs for four hours with the start of the club's Premier League title defence just four weeks away.

"It was difficult to carry the bag because it weighed so much but it was fine." Tevez said.

"I couldn't give any advice about the slopes but I just carried the bag and supported him each hole. Romero is a professional and he knows everything already. We worked together very well."

Tevez is a 13-handicap golfer who had plenty of time to fine-tune his swing when he returned to Argentina for several months last season after being suspended by City for refusing to warmup in a Champions League match.

The former West Ham United and Manchester United forward visited Romero's house on Saturday to ask if he could caddie for him.

"We all agreed Carlos would take the bag today and we really enjoyed the moment," said Romero who finished third behind Padraig Harrington and Sergio Garcia in the 2007 Open at Carnoustie.

"He did not complain at all when I asked him if he was in any pain," the 31-year-old added. "I played really badly today but he was helping me with my confidence." (Editing by Tony Jimenez)