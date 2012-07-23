By Tony Jimenez
LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 23 The Royal
Ancient (R&A) organisers gave a mixed reaction to the sight of
Manchester City footballer Carlos Tevez caddying for fellow
Argentine Andres Romero in the final round of the British Open.
"I think we may need to look at this particular case," R&A
championship committee chairman Jim McArthur told reporters on
Monday.
"The strange thing for me was he never put the bag down so
when he was standing on the green he was carrying the bag all
over the place. It's just absolute madness.
"Maybe it's something we need to just have a look at,"
McArthur added. "We do normally get a list of caddies at the
beginning of the week and we take that into account."
An unshaven Tevez, grinning broadly all the way round on
Sunday, was not able to inspire his friend Romero who carded
four double-bogeys and a solitary birdie to close with a dismal
82 to finish on 18 over and last in the field.
While McArthur seemed less than enamoured, his chief
executive Peter Dawson chose to accentuate the positives of the
incident.
"It's not for me to say anything about players' choice of
caddie as long as they behave in the best traditions of the
championship and within the rules," said Dawson.
"For all I know Mr Tevez may be a very experienced caddie.
I've got no information as to his background.
"But whether it's the player's fault or the caddie's fault
that the score was so high, I couldn't possibly comment," Dawson
said with tongue firmly in cheek.
"It was pretty interesting, I thought, because of the big
crowd following the group, that golf fans and football fans may
overlap a little more than I had realised. It's not a bad thing,
perhaps."
(Editing by Clare Fallon)