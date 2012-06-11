By Mark Lamport-Stokes
SAN FRANCISCO, June 11
SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 The fist pump is back and
much of the old swagger but several question marks still hover
over Tiger Woods' prospects of ending a major title drought of
four frustrating years at this week's U.S. Open.
Many believe Woods is now back to his best, and he supplied
solid evidence of that with his stunning two-shot victory at the
Memorial tournament two weeks ago in Dublin, Ohio, where he drew
level with Jack Nicklaus on 73 PGA Tour career wins.
Woods was four strokes off the pace going into the final
round at Muirfield Village but he charged to the finish line
with three birdies in the last four holes, one of them achieved
with an astonishing chip-in from greenside rough.
It was his second victory of the season on the U.S. circuit
and came on one of the game's most demanding layouts, further
reason to suggest Woods is the man to beat at San Francisco's
Olympic Club this week in the second major of the year.
However, there are many critics who would argue: "Not so
fast! What about all the Tiger hype before this year's Masters?"
Woods went into the first major of the year just two weeks
after romping to victory by five shots at the Arnold Palmer
Invitational at Bay Hill, where he ended a PGA Tour title
drought of 30 months.
That Bay Hill triumph sent a warning signal to his rivals
ahead of the Masters but it proved to be a false dawn as the
American recorded his worst performance at Augusta National
since he turned professional.
After starting that Masters week bracketed with U.S. Open
champion Rory McIlroy as tournament favourites in a "two-horse
race", Woods ended it by closing with a 74, failing to break 72
in any of his four rounds.
As far as Woods is concerned, Bay Hill and the Memorial
tournament were two very different weeks and he is much more
excited about his form heading into the June 14-17 U.S. Open.
MEMORIAL CONTROL
"At Bay Hill, I played well on that Sunday, but I just
didn't quite have the control I did (at the Memorial)," Woods
said of his closing, five-under-par 67 at Muirfield Village.
"That was different. I'm able to hit the ball, compressing
it higher than I did at Bay Hill. I was comfortable hitting it
down, uncomfortable hitting it up.
"As I said at Augusta, I got exposed. I wasn't able to get
the ball up in the air comfortably, and it showed. I went to
work on it for the next few weeks, and I finally got it."
Woods' victory at the Memorial ended the worst
three-tournament run of his professional career as he had tied
for 40th at the Masters, missed the cut at the Wells Fargo
Championship and shared 40th spot at the Players Championship.
Though no longer the dominant player he was in the late
1990s and early 2000s, the 14-times major champion delivered a
superb exhibition of ball-striking and distance control at
Muirfield Village.
He appeared to be in full control of his swing, something
that has largely eluded him since his private life imploded at
the end of 2009 and he embarked on the fourth swing chance of
his professional career.
Woods has not won a major title since his astonishing
playoff victory in the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines where he
triumphed despite a double stress fracture in his left leg.
However Nicklaus, whose record total of 18 major victories
remains a tantalising 'Holy Grail' for Woods, has a feeling his
fellow American will triumph at Olympic Club on Sunday.
"I suspect (major title) No. 15 will come for Tiger Woods in
about two weeks," Nicklaus said at the trophy presentation for
the Memorial tournament which he hosts.
"If he drives the ball this way, and plays this way, I'm
sure it will. And if not, it will surprise me greatly."
Woods will launch his bid for a 15th major title, and a
third U.S. Open victory, in Thursday's opening round at the
Olympic Club.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in San Francisco; Editing by
Frank Pingue)