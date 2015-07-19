July 19 Tee times for the final round of the 144th British Open at St Andrews, Scotland on Monday (times local, a = amateur) 7.45am FOX, Ryan (New Zealand) LANGER, Bernhard (Germany) 7.55am ARNOLD, Scott (Australia) CASEY, Paul (England) 8.05am MOLINARI, Francesco (Italy) AIKEN, Thomas (South Africa) 8.15am FISHER, Ross (England) TRINGALE, Cameron (U.S.) 8.25am WIESBERGER, Bernd (Austria) O'MEARA, Mark (U.S.) 8.35am HORSCHEL, Billy (U.S.) GRACE, Branden (South Africa) 8.45am HOWELL, David (England) DONALDSON, Jamie (Wales) 8.55am STENSON, Henrik (Sweden) KUCHAR, Matt (U.S.) 9.05am MCDOWELL, Graeme (Northern Ireland) WOODLAND, Gary (U.S.) 9.15am RUMFORD, Brett (Australia) RAMSAY, Richie (Scotland) 9.30am JAIDEE, Thongchai (Thailand) ELS, Ernie (South Africa) 9.40am TODD, Brendon (U.S.) WESTWOOD, Lee (England) 9.50am HENLEY, Russell (U.S.) OWEN, Greg (England) 10.00am LANGASQUE, Romain (France) (a) LIPSKY, David (U.S.) 10.10am MICKELSON, Phil (U.S.) MORRISON, James (England) 10.20am NA, Kevin (U.S.) SCHNIEDERJAN, Oliver (U.S.) (a) 10.30am ENGLISH, Harris (U.S.) CABRERA-BELLO, Rafa (Spain) 10.40am DELAET, Graham (Canada) SENDEN, John (Australia) 10.50am DONALD, Luke (England) OGILVY, Geoff (Australia) 11.00am WALKER, Jimmy (U.S.) SIMPSON, Webb (U.S.) 11.15am KAYMER, Martin (Germany) LINGMERTH, David (Sweden) 11.25am SULLIVAN, Andy (England) FRASER, Marcus (Australia) 11.35am MARTIN, Ben (U.S.) DUFNER, Jason (U.S.) 11.45am MAHAN, Hunter (U.S.) DUVAL, David (U.S.) 11.55am LAWRIE, Paul (Scotland) LAHIRI, Anirban (India) 12.05pm JONES, Matt (Australia) KOEPKA, Brooks (U.S.) 12.15pm CHALMERS, Greg (Australia) CHESTERS, Ashley (England) (a) 12.25pm FURYK, Jim (U.S.) JOHNSON, Dustin (U.S.) 12.35pm WARREN, Marc (Scotland) MATSUYAMA, Hideki (Japan) 12.45pm WALL, Anthony (England) CINK, Stewart (U.S.) 1.00pm REED, Patrick (U.S.) PALMER, Ryan (U.S.) 1.10pm FOWLER, Rickie (U.S.) BOWDITCH, Steven (Australia) 1.20pm SCHWARTZEL, Charl (South Africa) PEPPERELL, Eddie (England) 1.30pm WILLETT, Danny (England) JOHNSON, Zach (U.S.) 1.40pm SCOTT, Adam (Australia) STREB, Robert (U.S.) 1.50pm GOOSEN, Retief (South Africa) ROSE, Justin (England) 2.00pm GARCIA, Sergio (Spain) NIEBRUGGE, Jordan, (U.S.) (a) 2.10pm LEISHMAN, Marc (Australia) HARRINGTON, Padraig (Ireland) 2.20pm SPIETH, Jordan (U.S.) DAY, Jason (Australia) 2.30pm OOSTHUIZEN, Louis (South Africa) DUNNE, Paul (Ireland) (a) (Compiled by Tony Jimenez, edited by Alan Baldwin)