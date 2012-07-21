LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 21 Tee times for the final round of the British Open to be played on Sunday at the par-70 Royal Lytham & St Annes course in Lancashire, England (US unless stated, times GMT): 0620 Martin Laird (Scotland) 0630 John Daly, Tom Watson 0640 Jeev Milkha Singh (India), Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 0650 Charles Howell III, Ross Fisher (England) 0700 Chad Campbell, Andres Romero (Argentina) 0710 Lee Slattery (England), John Senden (Australia) 0720 Warren Bennett (England), Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 0730 Juvic Pagunsan (Philippines), Retief Goosen (South Africa) 0740 Bob Estes, Richard Sterne (South Africa) 0755 Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 0805 Brendan Jones (Australia), Ted Potter Jr 0815 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand), Yoshinori Fujimoto (Japan) 0825 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain), Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 0835 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain), KJ Choi (South Korea) 0845 Bae Sang-moon (South Korea), Adilson Da Silva (Brazil) 0855 Lee Westwood (England), Toshinori Muto (Japan) 0905 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia), Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 0915 Ian Poulter (England), Greg Owen (England) 0930 Branden Grace (South Africa), Jim Furyk 0940 Rafael Echenique (Argentina), Troy Matteson 0950 Gary Woodland, Rickie Fowler 1000 Paul Lawrie (Scotland), Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 1010 Simon Dyson (England), Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 1020 Jamie Donaldson (Wales), Dale Whitnell (England) 1030 Francesco Molinari (Italy), Harris English 1040 Padraig Harrington (Ireland), Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 1055 Steve Stricker, Peter Hanson (Sweden) 1105 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark), Hunter Mahan 1115 Alexander Noren (Sweden), Justin Hicks 1125 Matthew Baldwin (England), Keegan Bradley 1135 Steven Alker (New Zealand), James Morrison (England) 1145 Greg Chalmers (Australia), Simon Khan (England) 1155 Anirban Lahiri (India), Nick Watney 1205 Vijay Singh (Fiji), Jason Dufner 1220 Luke Donald (England), Kyle Stanley 1230 Dustin Johnson, Matt Kuchar 1240 Mark Calcavecchia, Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 1250 Bubba Watson, Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 1300 Bill Haas, Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 1310 Ernie Els (South Africa), Zach Johnson 1320 Tiger Woods, Brandt Snedeker 1330 Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland), Adam Scott (Australia) (Edited by Tom Pilcher)