June 13 Lowest 36-hole totals recorded at the U.S. Open, following the 10-under-par aggregate of 130 posted by Germany's Martin Kaymer after the second round on Pinehurst's No. 2 Course in Pinehurst, North Carolina on Friday (U.S. unless stated):
130 (65-65) - Martin Kaymer (Germany), 2014, Pinehurst No. 2
131 (65-66) - Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), 2011, Congressional
132 (67-65) - Ricky Barnes, 2009, Bethpage
133 (67-66) - Jim Furyk, 2003, Olympia Fields
133 (70-63) - Vijay Singh (Fiji), 2003, Olympia Fields