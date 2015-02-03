LONDON Feb 3 Live coverage of The British Open will disappear from the BBC from 2017 after the Royal & Ancient (R&A) announced on Tuesday that a deal had been struck with Sky Sports.

Sky will have exclusive live rights for the major championship from 2017-2021, with the BBC showing highlights and broadcasting radio coverage, the R&A said in a statement.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)