OAKMONT, Pennsylvania, June 18 Oakmont Country Club outside Pittsburgh, staging the U.S. Open for a record ninth time this week, will host the major again in 2025, the United States Golf Association (USGA) said on Saturday.

The USGA also announced that Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York would be the host site for the 2026 U.S. Open.

"Bringing the U.S. Open championship to Oakmont for the 10th time in 2025 is testament to the quality of this fine golf course and the longevity of the strong relationship the USGA has with the club," USGA president Diana Murphy said in a statement.

The par-70 layout at Oakmont, designed by Henry Fownes and opened for play in 1903, is a hilly course rated as one of the toughest in the world with very few flat lies and is renowned for its slick, undulating greens.

Shinnecock Hills, which last held the U.S. Open in 2004, will play host again for a fifth time in 2018.

"Four previous U.S. Opens there have yielded memorable competitions and worthy champions such as Raymond Floyd, Corey Pavin and Retief Goosen," said Murphy.

"New York metropolitan area golf fans can anticipate another exciting chapter in their region's golf history in 2026." (Editing by Larry Fine)