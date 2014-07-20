(Updates after McIlroy win)

HOYLAKE, England, July 20 Gerry McIlroy was 100,000 pounds ($170,900) richer on Sunday following his son Rory's two-stroke victory in the 143rd British Open at Royal Liverpool.

Ladbrokes said in a news release that Gerry had placed a 500-1 bet on his son a decade ago to land the coveted Claret Jug within 10 years.

"Although we're facing heavy losses we can't help but admire the foresight of Rory's dad and his pals a decade ago," added a spokesperson for the British bookmakers.

Two friends of Rory's father also collected nearly 80,000 pounds from a similar wager.

"They are all going to be very happy," said McIlroy junior. "My dad has never reminded me but I knew he'd done it - it's a nice little bonus."

McIlroy's victory, his third in a major after the 2011 U.S. Open and 2012 U.S. PGA Championship triumphs, means he only needs the U.S. Masters to complete a grand slam of golf's 'Big Four' prizes.

"It's an 8/1 shot McIlroy wears the Green Jacket at Augusta in 2015 and just 1/2 at any time in his career," said Ladbrokes.

