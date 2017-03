HOYLAKE, England, July 18 British Open officials have decided to change the schedule for Saturday's third round in view of the forecast for heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Organisers said play would begin at 0800 local time, with a simultaneous shotgun start from the first and 10th holes, in an effort to dodge the bad weather and complete the round by the end of the day.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)