SAN FRANCISCO, June 13 Lee Westwood is widely
viewed as the best player of his generation yet to win a major
but the straight-shooter prefers not to speculate on whether it
is simply a question of time before he sheds that unwanted tag.
The 39-year-old Englishman has recorded 13 top-10 finishes
in golf's blue riband events, most recently a tie for third at
the Masters in April, and he is among the favourites for this
week's U.S. Open at the Olympic Club.
"Majors are the only thing missing that I haven't won,"
world number three Westwood told reporters while preparing for
Thursday's opening round. "That's why I concentrate on winning.
"Maybe I'll never win one. Maybe I will. I could. I've got
no answer to that. Keep working hard and trying to get myself
into the position. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn't, it
doesn't."
Westwood has long been regarded by his peers as one of the
best ball-strikers in the game and he is ideally suited to the
traditional set-up for U.S. Opens with narrowed fairways, thick
rough and firm greens.
"It really does test you tee to green," Westwood said of the
hilly, par-70 Lake Course at Olympic. "It's a good driver's golf
course. If you can drive it in play a lot then it gives you a
chance to score.
"Not that you hit that many drivers around here, but I think
any U.S. Open test is more of a tee-to-green examination than
week-in week-out tournaments."
When told that many people felt that Olympic's challenging
Lake Course was a perfect match for Westwood's game, the
Englishman smiled.
"I'm delighted that they think that," said Westwood, who
tied for seventh when the U.S. Open was last held at Olympic in
1998.
"I can't figure out what's my kind of golf course and what
isn't anymore. My game seems to be fairly well suited to most
golf courses."
The straight-hitting Englishman has recorded four top-10s at
the U.S. Open, including two top-three finishes in the last four
years, and he arrived at Olympic boosted by his 22nd European
Tour at the Scandinavian Masters last week.
"It is nice to come off a win, with that confidence," he
said. "I expect this week to be a tough test. I've seen the golf
course over the last couple of days and it's difficult, like all
U.S. Open tests normally are.
"This is one of the tougher ones. It sets up really well and
tests every aspect of your game."
Westwood will tee off in Thursday's opening round in a
high-profile grouping with world number one Luke Donald and
defending champion Rory McIlroy.
"It's a good group to be in. We'll all enjoy it, I would
imagine," said Westwood. "It's nice to play with people you know
and people you've got something in common with and you get on
with."
