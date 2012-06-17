* Westwood rockets into contention with a 67
* Sinks 40-foot birdie putt at the last
(Updates at end of round)
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
SAN FRANCISCO, June 16 Lee Westwood put himself
in position to clinch a long-awaited first major title by
shooting the exact score he had set for himself before the start
of Saturday's third round at the U.S. Open.
The British world number three, widely viewed as the best
player of his generation yet to win one of golf's blue riband
events, fired a sparkling three-under-par 67 on another
difficult day for scoring at the Olympic Club.
Westwood recovered from consecutive bogeys at the eighth and
ninth, covering the back nine in three-under 33 for a two-over
total of 212 to finish three strokes behind joint leaders Jim
Furyk and Graeme McDowell.
"I had a lot of fun out there," the Englishman told
reporters after mixing five birdies with two bogeys on a
sun-drenched afternoon at the northern California venue. "I
really enjoyed the day.
"I finished it off nicely," Westwood said of his 40-foot
birdie putt at the last. "I had a couple of good chances at 16
and 17 that I didn't birdie and then I made that bomb at the
last that you don't expect.
"I played nice for the first two days without too much
reward but I knew that, at five over par, I was still not out of
it. As long as I shot a good score today, then I was going to
have a chance come Sunday."
Westwood, who tied for seventh when the U.S. Open was last
held at Olympic in 1998, felt he had picked up at least six
shots on the field in the third round after firing a joint
best-of-the-day 67.
WESTWOOD'S GOAL
"I think the average score is about 73, 74 again, but that
wasn't really the goal going out," he said.
"The goal was to actually shoot 67 and give myself a number
and I said, 'Bang on'. So I'm pleased with that and I reset a
new number for tomorrow."
Westwood has recorded four top-10s at the U.S. Open,
including two top-three finishes in the last four years, and
believes he can only benefit from his previous close calls at
the majors.
"I've probably been in contention for major championships
more than anybody else over the last three or four years," said
the 39-year-old, who has recorded 13 top-10 finishes in the
majors.
"Every time you get yourself in contention you learn
something new. I've been in contention a lot in different kinds
of positions - leading, coming from behind.
"So I pick little bits out of all of those, but the main
thing is just to go out there and believe that I'm good enough.
And I must be, I keep getting myself in contention often
enough."
Westwood won his 22nd European Tour title at the
Scandinavian Masters last week but has had to adjust to very
different playing conditions for the U.S. Open at the
fast-running Olympic Club.
"I played a pretty soft golf course last week and the first
hole here, missing it on the short side and getting a big bounce
right, that was a bit of an eye opener," Westwood smiled.
"So I snapped into U.S. Open mode quickly after that. I'm
looking forward to tomorrow and hopefully going to go out and
have some fun and see what happens."
