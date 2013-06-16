(Corrects victory margin in headline)

ARDMORE, Pennsylvania, June 16 England's Justin Rose clinched his first major title with a nerve-jangling two-shot victory at the 113th U.S. Open on Sunday after overhauling 54-hole leader Phil Mickelson in the final round.

Rose closed with a level-par 70 in difficult scoring conditions at Merion Golf Club, posting a one-over total of 281 to become the first Englishman to win the year's second major since Tony Jacklin at Hazeltine in 1970.

Mickelson and Australian Jason Day tied for second. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry)