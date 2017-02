LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 22 South African Ernie Els won the British Open by one shot on Sunday after shooting a final-round 68 to finish on seven under par.

Australian Adam Scott came second after bogeying the last four holes to miss out on his first major championship.

Fourteen-times major champion Tiger Woods finished tied third with fellow American Brandt Snedeker after his chances were wrecked by a triple-bogey on the sixth hole. (Editing by Ed Osmond)