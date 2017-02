TROON, Scotland, July 17 Sweden's Henrik Stenson claimed the first major victory of his career when he won the British Open on Sunday.

The world number six shot a brilliant closing eight-under-par 63 to finish 20-under on 264, three ahead of second-placed American Phil Mickelson.

The 40-year-old Stenson's winning total also represented a new record for golf's oldest major. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Larry King)