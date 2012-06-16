By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 16
SAN FRANCISCO, June 16 Olympic's Lake Course has
been a brute for the players at this week's U.S. Open but Casey
Wittenberg took advantage of relatively soft early conditions on
Saturday to prove the hilly layout can be tamed.
The 27-year-old American, who had missed the cut in his
three previous U.S. Opens, eagled the driveable par-four seventh
hole on the way to a three-under 67 to vault up the third round
leaderboard.
"I drove the ball great," Wittenberg told reporters after
birdies on the last two holes gave him a five-over total of 215.
"I put it in play and the greens were fairly receptive being
early in the morning and I was fortunate enough to wiggle in
some putts.
"It's a hard golf course," the American said of a firm and
fast-running layout that played to an average of 74.487 over the
first two rounds, nearly four-and-a-half strokes above par.
Wittenberg, who had opened with scores of 71 and 77 in the
year's second major, was delighted to tee off in the sixth
pairing of the day.
"The greens were definitely softer today than they were even
yesterday," he said.
"If you hit good iron shots it's not overly long so if you
can put the ball in the fairway, which is task, you can have
opportunities to make birdies.
"Today I hit the ball closer to the hole. Maybe I played a
little bit more aggressive from the fairway and it gave me a few
better looks, to be honest."
Wittenberg sank a 15-footer to birdie the par-four fourth
and, after bogeying the tricky sixth, he drove the green at the
268-yard seventh, his ball eventually settling 20 feet from the
pin.
"I made a good putt for eagle there and that kind of got me
going," he smiled.
After parring the next nine holes, Wittenberg sank a
lightning-fast birdie putt at the par-five 17th, then ended his
round with a 20-footer to birdie the 18th.
His day's work was over before overnight leaders Tiger
Woods, Jim Furyk and David Toms teed off at the opening hole and
Wittenberg predicted conditions would become much more difficult
in the afternoon sunshine.
"There are a lot of front pin placements out there and it's
hard to get to those front pin placements when it gets a little
crusty in the afternoons," he said.
"I'm sure with the sun being out and everybody walking on
those greens it's going to be a challenge."
(Editing by Julian Linden)