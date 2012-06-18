By Julian Linden
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 17
SAN FRANCISCO, June 17 The long wait goes on for
Tiger Woods. It has been four years since he won his last major
and there are few signs the next one is coming up any time soon.
But the former world number one remains upbeat his prospect
of ending the drought.
He had a spring in his step when he came into this week's
U.S. Open after winning The Memorial, then charged into a share
of the lead at the halfway stage after rounds of 69 and 70 at
the difficult par-70 Olympic Club course.
On the weekend, when the suffocating pressure of the majors
is at its most intense, he was unable to reproduce his best and
tumbled down the leaderboard, shooting a 75 on Saturday then 73
on Sunday.
"I hit the ball very well the first two days," Woods told
reporters.
"I was just a fraction off, just a couple yards here and
there and that's all it takes."
"I had so many balls that landed in the fairway that went
into the rough."
Needing to shooting a low score to have any chance of
winning the tournament after starting the final round five shots
off the lead, his chances evaporated on the first six holes, one
of the hardest stretches in golf, when he made four bogeys and a
double.
He played the remaining 12 holes in three-under but was too
far behind to mount a challenge and finished at seven-over par,
his worst result at the U.S. Open since he missed the cut in
2006.
"Unfortunately, I just got off to such an awful start," he
said. "I tried coming in, but I was too far out."
Woods won the last of his 14 majors at the 2008 U.S. Open
and has battled problems on and off the course since 2009, when
the sordid details of his private life became public.
The golf world has been waiting patiently for him to resume
his chase of Jack Nicklaus's record 18 majors.
Despite his latest setback, the American was unfazed,
saying he was hitting the ball well but the treacherous Olympic
Club layout had punished his tiny errors.
"I'm excited about the consistency of it. How well I hit the
ball all week," he said.
"I didn't really miss it that badly this week. The misses
were just a fraction off, which is great.
"That's what we want to have happen. This golf course is
just so demanding that a fraction off you pay a price."
(Editing by Nick Mulvenney)