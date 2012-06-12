By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 12
SAN FRANCISCO, June 12 Tiger Woods has not won a
major title in four long years but the former world number one
oozed a steely confidence at the Olympic Club on Tuesday while
preparing for this week's U.S. Open.
Boosted by his 73rd PGA Tour victory at the Memorial
tournament two weeks ago in Dublin, Ohio, Woods is happy with
his game and returns to a course he knows very well from his
student days at Stanford University.
"It feels good," Woods, a three-times U.S. Open champion,
told reporters. "I'm looking forward to it. I've played the golf
course now a couple of times and it's quick out there.
"I'm excited about playing, excited about this golf course.
I've played a lot here in college and it's great to be back."
For the second time this year, Woods comes into a major
championship fresh from a PGA Tour win but he feels a lot more
confident this week than he did before the Masters in April.
"When I went into Augusta (for the Masters), I did not feel
comfortable hitting the ball up," the 36-year-old American said.
"And I got back into a lot of my old patterns. Unfortunately, it
didn't work out.
"That's what made playing Muirfield (for the Memorial
tournament) so nice is that I had those shots and I was doing it
the correct way. I had compression and I was hitting the ball
high and hitting it long. That was fun."
Two weeks before the Masters, Woods romped to victory by
five shots at the Arnold Palmer Invitational but he struggled at
Augusta National where he recorded his worst performance in the
year's opening major since he turned professional.
Woods closed with a 74 at the Masters, failing to break 72
in any of his four rounds.
However, he seemed to be back to his best at Muirfield
Village, ending a week of superlative ball-striking with a
five-under-par 67 to triumph by two shots.
HIGH-QUALITY BALL-STRIKING
Woods, who played eight holes in practice with his former
university friend Casey Martin early Tuesday, will certainly
need high-quality ball-striking this week at Olympic's
challenging Lake Course.
"You have to curve it more off the tees here than any other
golf course that we play," the 14-times major winner said.
"You've got right-to-left slopes of fairways and greens, and you
have to cut it, so you're going against the grain."
Added to that, there is the traditional U.S. Open set-up of
narrow fairways, thick rough and firm conditions which combine
to give the players an extreme challenge, both mentally and
physically.
"This probably tests the player more than any other
championship," Woods said. "We have to shape the ball. We have
to hit the ball high. We have to hit the ball low. Our short
game's got to be dialed in.
"But I've always preferred it to be more difficult, there's
no doubt," he said with a faint smile. "And I've always
preferred it to be fast."
Woods will tee off in Thursday's opening round in a
high-profile grouping with fellow Americans Phil Mickelson, a
long-time rival in golf's biggest events, and Masters champion
Bubba Watson.
"For us to get that pairing was exciting I think for
everyone and I think this year will be the same," said Woods.
Asked whether he and Mickelson would be chatting much out on
the course, Woods replied: "I don't think we're going to talk
about a lot. This is a major championship.
"We've got work to do. Any extra motivation? No. I'm just
trying to get out there and position myself for Sunday.
"It's such a test playing in this championship. I think this
is one of those championships that I think the guys talk the
least to one another because it's so difficult," added Woods,
whose last major win came at the 2008 U.S. Open.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in San Francisco; Editing by
Frank Pingue)