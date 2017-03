ST ANDREWS, Scotland, July 18 Tiger Woods' year went from bad to worse on Saturday when he bowed out of the British Open, missing the cut in two major championships in a row for the first time.

The 14-times major winner finished the weather-delayed second round with a three-over-par 75 for a seven-over aggregate of 151.

The fate of Woods, one of several players forced to return to the course after failing to complete their rounds on Friday, was sealed when he carded three straight bogeys from the 13th.

The 39-year-old American, a triple former winner of the British Open including the 2000 and 2005 editions at St Andrews, also missed the cut at last month's U.S. Open, where he shot an opening round 80, followed by a 76. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Justin Palmer)