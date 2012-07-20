LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 20 Tiger Woods chipped in spectacularly from a greenside bunker at the last hole to complete a clinical second-round 67 and finish four shots behind fellow American Brandt Snedeker at the British Open on Friday.

The former world number one and 14-times major champion picked up shots at the fourth and six holes and after dropping one at the 11th he birdied the 16th and 18th to finish in third place on six-under 134.

Woods, without a major triumph since 2008, matched his opening 67 to stay firmly on course for his fourth British Open title. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)