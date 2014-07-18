HOYLAKE, England, July 18 Tiger Woods ended a scrappy second round by picking up his first birdie of the day at the 18th on Friday to ensure he qualified for the weekend at the British Open.

The 14-times major champion dropped three strokes at the opening two holes before slumping to a triple-bogey seven at the 17th.

Woods then produced a delicate chip over a greenside bunker at the last hole and calmly rolled in a seven-foot putt to complete a five-over-par round of 77 and a total of 146, two over.

The 38-year-old American, who won the championship the last time it was held in Hoylake in 2006, is making only his second competitive appearance since undergoing back surgery in March. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)