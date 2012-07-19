* Former world number one shoots three-under 67
* Woods three strokes off lead
By Tom Pilcher
LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 19 The confident
stare at the cup on the sixth green as the ball disappeared and
a nonchalant birdie putt at the seventh said it all as Tiger
Woods began the British Open with an ominous three-under-par 67
on Thursday.
It was by no means the best opening round the American has
played but worryingly for the rest of the field the greens are
slow and the 14-times major winner's putting stroke looked razor
sharp as he tucked in three shots behind leader Adam Scott.
From the moment Woods walked on to the range with the look
of a prize-fighting boxer at around 0900 local time, barely
saying a word, to when he rolled in a long birdie putt at the
first hole around 45 minutes later, his intentions were clear.
The former world number one is gunning for his first major
title since the 2008 U.S. Open.
To achieve that goal, putting will be key and Woods took
just 30 strokes on the Lytham greens.
"I only hit one putt that was off line," Woods said. "I just
needed to hit the putts a little bit harder. These greens are
not quick," a contented world number four told a scrum of
reporters behind the practice green at the Lancashire links.
"With the amount of rain that they've had on these things,
they're not very fast. So I've got to make that adjustment.
"I was very close on making a few more putts," the
36-year-old added.
Woods made a sparkling start with four birdies in seven
holes and went on to hit 13 out of 14 fairways and 15 of 18
greens in regulation.
With three wins already this year, however, Woods knew he
was hitting the ball well despite the occasional meltdown, most
famously at the Masters where he threw down his club in disgust.
Recapturing his form on the greens, the main factor that
propelled him to an unprecedented 14 major titles in just over
11 years, is what the American yearns for most.
TETCHY SIDE
His one mishap came at the tough 15th where he pulled his
drive left into deep rough and the course bared its teeth after
being pummelled by Woods early on.
As spectators scrambled for position and photographers fell
over one another, Woods showed his tetchy side by angrily pulled
television cables away from his ball before hitting his worst
shot of the day into yet more trouble.
"People don't realise how deep some spots are. Some spots
are pretty benign, but then there are a few spots where it's
pretty deep out there," Woods said.
"I figured 80 yards in the air would have been good to leave
myself with a chance to get to the green. Unfortunately, it
grabbed the shaft and just turned it down."
The punishment was his only bogey of the day but it failed
to take the smile off Woods's face as he joked with playing
partners Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia over the closing three
holes.
"I was playing to my spots. I had certain sections I wanted
to put the ball in and I did that all day," said Woods.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)