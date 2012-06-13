By Mark Lamport-Stokes
SAN FRANCISCO, June 13 It has been a dizzying,
exciting and nervous start to the U.S. Open week for Chinese
teenager Andy Zhang who has shaken hands with Tiger Woods and
sat in the same interview chair as Jack Nicklaus.
Just two days ago, the 14-year-old Zhang was told he had
gained a spot in the 156-player field for the year's second
major, making him the youngest player to compete in the event
since World War Two.
He is possibly the youngest U.S. Open competitor ever, but
the tournament's records are not fully comprehensive before
1945.
Whichever way you look at it, Zhang's achievement is
remarkable and he has earned the respect of golfing heavyweights
such as 14-times major winner Woods and defending U.S. Open
champion Rory McIlroy.
Woods made a point of walking up to Zhang on the practice
range at the Olympic Club and shaking his hand, leaving the
young Chinese spell-bound.
"I was on the range, hitting balls," Zhang told reporters on
Wednesday about his surprise encounter with the former world
number one. "My buddy, Chris, he was like, 'Hey, Andy look
behind you, it's Tiger'.
"I looked back, it was Tiger walking up. I got really
excited, and he actually came up to me and shook my hand. And I
was like, 'Wow, I just shook Tiger's hand'. Obviously I'm really
excited."
Zhang, who is based in Florida and does his school work
on-line, earned his place in the U.S. Open on Monday when
Britain's Paul Casey withdrew from the event because of a
shoulder injury.
"I don't have that high (level) of expectation for this
time," Zhang said of his goals for this week. "I just want to
come out here, enjoy myself and learn as much as possible, just
have fun, I guess."
Northern Irishman McIlroy, himself aged just 23, believes
that is the best strategy for Zhang as he competes this week on
golf's biggest stage.
WORDS OF WISDOM
"When I was 14 I was getting prepared to play in my club
championship, not the U.S. Open," world number two McIlroy
grinned, "so I'm not sure I could give him any words of wisdom.
"I think he should just enjoy it, take it all in and just
realise that he's got so much more time to develop and mature.
By the time he's 18 he'll feel like a veteran."
For the moment, Zhang is simply trying to calm his nerves
and handle the bright glare of the media spotlight as best he
can.
"I am really excited to be the first person that's a
14-year-old to play in this event and I'm trying to get used to
all these media and fans coming up to me and sign autographs,"
he said.
"I am shaking a little right now sitting here," Zhang added
while facing a packed interview room. "I heard Jack Nicklaus was
sitting in this chair this morning. Was he?"
Golfing great Nicklaus certainly was, being honoured by the
United States Golf Association in the same room earlier in the
day on the 50th anniversary of his first U.S. Open victory.
"So I'm trying to get used to all this," Zhang said. "I'm
not doing quite well right now."
Zhang has already done well enough this week, and benefited
from having a practice round on Tuesday with Masters champion
Bubba Watson and Australian Aaron Baddeley.
"And Bubba, I thought I was going to be looking up to him
but actually he's just a normal person," Zhang said. "He was
really nice to me and he gave me a lot of good tips."
Zhang will make his U.S. Open debut when he tees off in
Thursday's opening round with Japan's Hiroyuki Fujita and
American Mark Wilson.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in San Francisco; Editing by
Frank Pingue)