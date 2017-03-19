Golf-Blazing birdie run puts Hadwin in U.S. Open hunt
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 Canada's Adam Hadwin tied a U.S. Open record by firing six consecutive birdies on Thursday to roar up the leaderboard and into contention for a first major.
March 19 Australian Marc Leishman sank a long eagle putt at the par-five 16th and stormed to a one-stroke victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida on Sunday.
Leishman rolled in a 50-footer and then made clutch up-and-down pars at the final two holes at Bay Hill to secure his second PGA Tour victory and an invitation to the April 6-9 Masters.
He carded 69 to finish at 11-under-par 277.
Americans Charley Hoffman (73) and Kevin Kisner (73) tied for second on 10-under after sharing the overnight lead.
Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy (69) three-putted the last to finish two strokes behind. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue)
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 Mexican Roberto Diaz did not want to get his hopes up of playing in the U.S. Open so the alternate convinced himself that Phil Mickelson was going to show up at Erin Hills to take his place on the tee box right up until early Thursday morning.
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 The 117th U.S. Open started on Thursday. Following are the highlights on the opening day at Erin Hills in the second major championship of the year.